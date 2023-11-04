Explainer: Why do earthquakes occur? Know science behind the tremors

The earth's crust is made up of large, well-fitting puzzle pieces, which is why earthquakes occur. An earthquake is caused when the tectonic plates, which are like puzzle pieces, eventually slide past one another or become stuck.

India has experienced many earthquakes, particularly in the northern states like Delhi, Punjab, and other places NCR. The most recent earthquake to strike Delhi-NCR was on Friday, with a magnitude of 6.4. The hit's epicenter was located in the Jajarkot district of Lamidanda, Nepal.

At approximately 11:32 p.m., tremors were observed in several north Indian cities, including the Delhi-NCR. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. It happened at 28.84 N latitude and 82.19 E longitude. Significant earthquakes have struck Nepal three times in the past month.

Officials report that 140 more people have been hurt and at least 129 people have perished.

Why do earthquakes happen?

The sudden movement of the earth's crust, which is similar to the surface of the planet, causes an earthquake. The ground may tremble as a result, and objects like furniture and buildings may move or destroy. It's similar to the up-and-down bounce that occurs after you jump on a trampoline, just far greater.

The earth's crust is made up of large, well-fitting puzzle pieces, which is why earthquakes occur. An earthquake is caused when the tectonic plates, which are like puzzle pieces, eventually slide past one another or become stuck.

How can one stay safe when there is an earthquake?

It's crucial to stay safe during earthquakes because they can be dangerous. The best course of action during an earthquake, if you're inside, is to get to your knees, get under a solid desk or table, and grasp on until the tremors stop.

When you're outside, keep your distance from structures and tall structures like trees and power poles. People and the areas around them can sustain significant damage from earthquakes.