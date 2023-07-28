Headlines

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeWorld

World

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Singapore's former Indian-origin minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam formally launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former Indian origin minister has formally begun his presidential campaign in Singapore. The election is scheduled to be held on September 23, 2023. 

He launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday and pledged to evolve the country's culture to keep it a 'shining spot' in the world.

The official launch comes more than a month after Tharman first announced his intention that he will run for president.
Tharman, 66, stepped down from active politics after 22 years last month.

"I stepped into this race because I feel very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore's culture, some of our norms, and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world,? he said at a press conference.
He said he intended to be "a President for a new era" as he officially launched his campaign for the office.

Tharman was an economist and a civil servant, mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001.

He has served as the Minister for Education and Finance and was the Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019. He has also held prominent posts at international organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

The grandparents of Shanmugaratnam were immigrants from India. His ancestry is Tamil Nadu-based.

Shanmugaratnam completed his master's degree in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and was recognised for his accomplishments by being designated a Lucius N. Littauer Fellow.

Shanmugaratnam is married to Jane Yumiko Ittogi, a former lawyer who now does social work. The couple has been together for almost 30 years and has a daughter and three sons.

(with inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE