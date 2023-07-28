Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Singapore's former Indian-origin minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam formally launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former Indian origin minister has formally begun his presidential campaign in Singapore. The election is scheduled to be held on September 23, 2023.

He launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday and pledged to evolve the country's culture to keep it a 'shining spot' in the world.

The official launch comes more than a month after Tharman first announced his intention that he will run for president.

Tharman, 66, stepped down from active politics after 22 years last month.

"I stepped into this race because I feel very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore's culture, some of our norms, and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world,? he said at a press conference.

He said he intended to be "a President for a new era" as he officially launched his campaign for the office.

Tharman was an economist and a civil servant, mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001.

He has served as the Minister for Education and Finance and was the Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019. He has also held prominent posts at international organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

The grandparents of Shanmugaratnam were immigrants from India. His ancestry is Tamil Nadu-based.

Shanmugaratnam completed his master's degree in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and was recognised for his accomplishments by being designated a Lucius N. Littauer Fellow.

Shanmugaratnam is married to Jane Yumiko Ittogi, a former lawyer who now does social work. The couple has been together for almost 30 years and has a daughter and three sons.

