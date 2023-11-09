Headlines

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

Best Hair Transplants and Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey

Designfina: Elevating Interior Excellence with German Precision

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Lee Pharma to launch Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets in United Arab Emirates

 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Lee Pharma, a Hyderabad-based Pharmaceutical Company, has received Marketing Authorization for Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets to market in the United Arab Emirates region.

 

This will be a milestone in the history of the company.  Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets is the first product in the nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in the UAE.

 

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are already well accepted in India, being used in the prevention therapy of knee Surgery and giving excellent relief for patients who are suffering from painful and Progressive Arthritis, says Company Director Alla Leela Rani.

 

Further, this product is under registration in all Middle East, East Asian Countries and scheduled to file the Dossier in the US in the 3rd Qtr. 2024 for marketing Authorization, says Company Director.

 

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets contain collagen type II, natural eggshell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3, which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints. A Novel Composition of Bio Nutraceuticals with potent Phyto Nutrients to prevent joint and connective tissue disorders.

 

We have observed that the administration of Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets in arthritis patients for 2 to 3 tablets a day is getting fast relief within 3 weeks from the pains. This improves lubrication, mobility and flexibility in joints, which may help to avoid surgeries.

 

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are available on all online stores like Amazon, website: www.leehealthdomain.com  and all the leading pharmacies in India.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

