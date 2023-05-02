Karl Lagerfeld: Chanel worker with Rs 2400 crore wealth who inspired Met Gala 2023

Karl Lagerfeld (File Photo)

Met Gala 2023: Met Gala is one of the most-awaited occasions on the calendar, which began in 1948 as the society’s midnight supper. This year, the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld and his contribution to fashion were honoured at the Met Gala. The event, which drew a star-studded crowd, honoured the iconic Chanel designer's creations under the subject "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" this year.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld, the theme of Met Gala 2023?

Karl Otto Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer, creative director, artist, and photographer who lived from 10 September 1933 to 19 February 2019.

Before joining Chanel in 1983, Lagerfeld began his career in fashion in the 1950s, working for a number of prestigious design firms, including Balmain, Patou, and Chloé.

How was Chanel revolutionized after Karl Lagerfeld joined the company?

He began his journey at Chanel in 1983 until his passing. Chanel was considered a "near-dead brand" at the time since the death of designer Coco Chanel a decade prior. He served as Chanel's creative director, supervising all aspects of the fashion house's creative output, including collection design, commercial campaigns, and window displays. He had a significant role in reviving the Chanel brand and assisting it in reclaiming its place as one of the foremost fashion brands worldwide.

When Lagerfeld took over the couture there in 1983, he revitalised the business and transformed its ready-to-wear fashion line into a major success. Lagerfeld created a fashion pattern for the House of Chanel using Coco Chanel's interlaced "CC" monogram.

A year after beginning his career at Chanel, Lagerfeld launched his own "Karl Lagerfeld" brand. The goal of the brand's creation was to promote "intellectual sexiness."

From the shoulder-padded 1940s–1950s revivals that began in 1978 and continued through the 1980s through the mid–‘80s pouffe skirts, 1860s crinolines, and hoops that were now frequently showgirl-short, Lagerfeld thrived in the multitude of historical revivals.

Along with running his own eponymous fashion line, Lagerfeld served as the creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi. He worked with others on numerous fashion and art-related projects during the course of his career. Designers all over the world continue to be inspired by Lagerfeld's legacy and vision for the fashion business.

Lagerfeld has recognised for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high, starched, detachable collars.

Fashion and design under Karl Lagerfeld had strong ties to European culture. A reflection of 20th-century history, Lagerfeld. According to the Cosmopolitan, Karl had a net worth of $300 million (approx. 2400 crore).

Although the fashion world mourned the loss of Lagerfeld when he passed away in 2019, his designs and influence on the business continue to this day. He was a great visionary who pushed the limits of fashion and provided inspiration for upcoming generations of designers. His legacy will continue to influence the fashion industry for many more years, and his influence can be seen in the creations of designers all around the world.

