Japan PM Kishida evacuated safely after blast during outdoor speech

A pipe-like object was thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Bomb thrown at Japan PM Kishida | Photo: Reuters

A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media said.

Kishida was evacuated, Jiji said. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that Kishida took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area. NHK said Kishida was beginning a speech after touring a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

