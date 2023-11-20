Headlines

HomeWorld

World

Israeli forces find 55-meter-long 'terrorist tunnel', underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The update also highlighted that the tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

In an operational update, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) as well as the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) have revealed that a 55-meter-long "terrorist tunnel" was found 10 metres under the Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, the IDF wrote, "OPERATIONAL UPDATE: IDF and ISA forces revealed a significant 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 metres underneath the Shifa Hospital complex, during an intelligence-based operation."

Further, the update also highlighted that the tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole.

"The tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering," the IDF said.

"For weeks, we've been telling the world about Hamas' cynical use of the residents of Gaza and patients of Shifa Hospital as human shields. Here is more proof," it added.

The Israel Defence Forces on Saturday denied that they demanded Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City evacuate within an hour, adding that it only accepted the requests of the medical centre's director to make a safe route for those who wished to leave, The Times of Israel reported.

"This morning, the IDF acceded to the request of the director of Shifa Hospital to enable additional Gazans who were in the hospital and would like to evacuate to do so via the secure route," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF further stated that they had in fact proposed that any requests for medical evacuation would be provided by the IDF, according to The Times of Israel.

"At no point did the IDF order the evacuation of patients or medical teams and in fact, it proposed that any request for medical evacuation would be facilitated by the IDF," the statement added.

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 43rd day following the October 7 attack on Israel.

As Israel continues its ground operation in Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Wednesday that they are carrying out a precise and targeted operation in a specific region in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The operation is being carried out based on intelligence information and an operational necessity.

Israel President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that his country is not targeting hospitals in Gaza and asserted that Hamas has placed command and control centres under the hospitals and "they are shooting and killing" Israeli citizens from there.

Isaac Herzog said Israel Defence Forces are making sure that none of the patients, the doctors, the crew, or the operations are stopped. 

