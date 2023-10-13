Israel-Palestine conflict: Worker at Israel's Embassy in Beijing ‘attacked’ amid war against Hamas

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Meezan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

World Egg Day 2023: 7 amazing benefits of egg

8 Health benefits of dry dates (Chaura)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli | IND vs AFG highlights

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock show-cases class, hits second hundred of world cup 2023 | AUS vs SA

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Palestine conflict: Worker at Israel's Embassy in Beijing ‘attacked’ amid war against Hamas

The attack, which did not take place at the embassy, is being looked into for a motive, the ministry said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel-Hamas war: An employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked on Friday and later hospitalised, the country's Foreign Ministry said. China did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the attack, though it comes after Israel had criticised China for its statement that followed Hamas' unprecedented attack last Saturday that sparked the ongoing war between the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement to journalists, saying the attack did not happen on the embassy's grounds.

“The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition," the statement said, without giving additional details.

It added that Israeli officials were still trying to assess the “background” of what happened in the assault.

After Hamas called for a "day of rage" on Friday, Jews everywhere were urged to remain on high alert.

 

The event happened on Friday, the same day that China's foreign ministry expressed its grave concern over the possibility of an escalation in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Sultan Of Delhi review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma’s Jai-Veeru bond saves Milan Luthria’s mediocre gangster drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE