Israel-Palestine conflict: How Hamas is using dead bodies, children’s bags as booby traps to target civilians

Hamas is reportedly placing explosives in dead bodies and children’s bags in Israel to target IDF and authorities which have been tasked with collecting bodies and belongings of casualties.

The war between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas has now advanced for more than two weeks, with thousands of deaths on both the sides. However, Israeli forces have uncovered some sick tactics used by Hamas to target and kill civilians.

The IDF's Yahalom Unit, a combat engineering special forces unit, is continuing with the dangerous and painstaking task of collecting explosives and weapons that Hamas terrorists used for the October 7 massacre.

Hamas also left behind many booby-traps, making the task of clearing the areas of Israeli territory from any remaining terrorists, explosives, and so forth as well as the collection of the bodies of those murdered difficult and slow.

Some of the bodies of the dead were reportedly booby-trapped with explosives. For example, the IDF released images of a child's school bag its forces found lying in a field that was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device--weighing 7 kg.

Hamas purposefully chose to booby-trap a child's backpack with the hope a well-intentioned civilian would pick it up. The IDF is currently examining all dead bodies and strewn belongings of civilians for booby traps and hidden explosives, aimed at killing hundreds.

Not only explosives, but the Israeli National Cyber System said that Israel's public organisations and companies need assistance in cyber defence during the ongoing war against the terror group Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas had earlier launched a series of cyber attacks against Israel in an effort to disable their Iron Dome defence system against air strikes. Hamas has also been trying to control Israeli assets by entering their bank servers and intelligence websites.

The war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7 when the terror group launched thousands of rockets in civilian areas in Israel, killing over 1,200 people. Soon, Israel started its retaliation operations and has been bombing Gaza for over 10 days.

(With ANI inputs)

