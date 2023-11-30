Headlines

3 killed, 7 injured in Jerusalem terror attack at bus stop amid Israel-Hamas truce

The Jerusalem terror attack came shortly after Hamas' agreement with Israel to extend the ceasefire for a seventh day.

ANI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Three Israelis were killed and at least seven others were injured in a shooting attack on Thursday morning, Israeli police said adding that two shooters responsible have been neutralised, The Times of Israel has reported.

Surveillance footage shared by a Times of Israel correspondent on his X handle shows the attack at the entrance to Jerusalem at around 7:40 am local time. The video shows two gunmen exiting a car and opening fire at a group of civilians waiting at a bus stop.

A 24-year-old woman was reported dead at the scene of the crime as well as a man in his 70s and an elderly woman who has died in hospital after being caught in the crossfire the Times of Israel reported citing the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian killed the assailants who opened fire, shortly after the attack.

The attackers' identities are not immediately given, but some Hebrew media reports say they are from East Jerusalem.

Police said officers are scanning the area to rule out any additional attackers, reported The Times of Israel.

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew condemned the "abhorrent terrorist attack" in Jerusalem, calling it "brutal."

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected," he posted on X.

The finance minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich has said that Israel is at "war on all fronts," and will pursue and "destroy" terrorists everywhere.

"The terrible attack in Jerusalem reminds us that our enemies are not only the Nazis in Gaza. We will pursue and destroy them, with God's help, everywhere," Smotrich wrote on X, saying Israel is going for "total victory on all fronts."

The attacks come shortly after Hamas' agreement with Israel to extend the ceasefire for a seventh day.

The operation pause was set to end at 7 am (local time) on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported. According to the agreement, Hamas will need to release at least 10 hostages for every extra day of the pause in fighting. In turn, Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for every 10 hostages.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework." 

