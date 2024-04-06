Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel-Gaza war: Nancy Pelosi joins call for President Biden to stop transfer of US weapons

'Pakistan mein ghus kar...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stern warning to terrorists

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

This Rs 150-crore hit had no villain, was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, Imraan Khan, later won 2 National Awards

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

This Rs 150-crore hit had no villain, was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, Imraan Khan, later won 2 National Awards

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Indian choreographers who tuned successful directors 

AI replaces Kareena Kapoor Khan with Alia Bhatt in Jab We Met

Superfoods to detoxify your liver and prevent liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Gaza war: Nancy Pelosi joins call for President Biden to stop transfer of US weapons

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Representative Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and a key ally of Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a halt to weapons transfers to Israel.

Israel's military assault on Gaza, which followed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 7 attack, has come under increasing international criticism as the Gaza health ministry has reported more than 33,000 people have died in the war and the narrow coastal enclave suffers widespread famine.

Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to Israel showed that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party. 

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday. 

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the letter said. It was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Israeli military said on Friday it dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into the aid workers' deaths found serious errors and breaches of procedure. Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in which he said Israel needed to do more to protect civilians or the US would change its policy.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: BJP slams Congress over its 2024 poll manifesto

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't test...': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram post goes viral after losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

US President Joe Biden to speak with PM Netanyahu today amid protest over his support for Israel

CUET UG 2024: Application portal ends today; check steps to apply, direct link here

This star, called best Indian actress ever, fell in love with married man, was called homewrecker, died at 31 when...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement