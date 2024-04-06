Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: BJP slams Congress over its 2024 poll manifesto

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to take place in seven phases. It will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission has instructed that no exit poll shall be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1.

Starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament.

This year, two major political coalitions are grabbing all the attention, one is the NDA and the other is the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

NDA is looking to continue its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.