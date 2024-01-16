Iran lodges new case against recently released female journalists for appearing without hijab

The reason for the new case is a video circulating on social media, depicting the journalists without hijab while celebrating their release with family outdoors.

Iran's judiciary has initiated a fresh case against two imprisoned female journalists, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi. They were temporarily released from prison, paying bail after receiving sentences of 13 and 12 years respectively for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini in custody in 2022.

The reason for the new case is a video circulating on social media, depicting the journalists without hijab while celebrating their release with family outdoors.

Mahsa Amini's death, following her detention by morality police for dress code violations, sparked widespread anti-government protests challenging Iran's clerical leaders.

Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi also faced an extension of her imprisonment by 15 months for alleged propaganda against Iran.

Mohammadi, the 19th woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, refused to attend the December 19 court session where the new sentence was pronounced.

The verdict imposes further restrictions, prohibiting Mohammadi from travelling abroad, joining political or social groups, and possessing a mobile phone for two years after completing her initial 30-month sentence.

Additionally, she is forbidden from residing in Tehran, necessitating her to serve the extended sentence in another province of Iran. This development adds to the growing concerns over the suppression of freedom of expression and activism in Iran.

With inputs from agencies