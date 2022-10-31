Intermittent fasting, workout to Britney Spears: Know UK PM Rishi Sunak's fitness regime and diet

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Twitter)

Rishi Sunak, who became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom earlier this month, became the only person of Indian origin to ever assume the post in the history of the country, but this is not the only reason why he remains in the spotlight.

UK PM Rishi Sunak is also the youngest ever Prime Minister of Britain at the age of 42 and is being deemed as one of the most physically fit politicians in the country. His health and fitness are the results of a strict morning routine, which he follows with diligence.

In 2021, Rishi Sunak made an appearance on 'The Twenty Minute VC podcast with Harry Stebbings', where he talked about his workout regime and his diet, which he follows on the daily basis. Here is a look at his daily morning routine.

As he said in the interview, UK PM Rishi Sunak wakes up at around 6 am every morning, has a hearty and healthy breakfast, and jumps into a fast-paced workout in the gym. Sunak revealed that he maintains his fitness through "one session of Peleton, one session of the treadmill, and one HIIT class."

UK PM Rishi Sunak, who is the youngest person to become the Prime Minister of Britain, said that he follows the workout of American fitness instructor, Cody Rigsby. He also said that at times he practices intermittent fasting, and skips his breakfast.

During the interview, Sunak said, “He is definitely my longtime favourite, which means you have to listen to a lot of Britney (Spears). But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess. I am trying to diversify lately.”

While talking about his diet, Rishi Sunak said that he follows the practice of intermittent fasting and skips his breakfast at times. At times, he also has Greek yogurt and blueberries for breakfast. Sunak is also not one to shy away from desserts, as revealed in the interview.

As quoted by NDTV, the UK Prime Minister said, “And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail's cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin. So I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point.”

Rishi Sunak also revealed that on the weekends, he decides to have fully cooked breakfast, which can include pancakes or waffles cooked to a crisp, along with strawberries and blueberries.

