Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

At first, the police thought the boys were found dead in their room, but they're now thinking they might have been smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose.

An Indian-origin family of four was found dead in their home in San Mateo, USA. The police think it might be a case of murder-suicide.

According to Fox KTVU report, the father, Anand Sujith Henry, worked for Meta and is believed to have killed his 4-year-old twin boys in one of the rooms, and then shot his wife Alice Benziger in a bathtub, before turning the gun on himself.

The police went to the house after someone was worried about the family. They found the bodies when they went inside through an open window. They checked outside too, but found no sign of someone else coming in.

The parents were found dead in the bathroom. The police found a gun there too.

The police say there's no danger to others and the case seems to be an isolated one. They haven't found a note and don't know why this happened.

The police are still investigating the case.