Indian national jumps to death from 11th floor after killing wife, 2 children in UAE

The police and paramedics arrived at the scene in Sharjah upon receiving a call on Tuesday evening and rushed the man to a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

Image for representation

An Indian national in the UAE killed his wife and two minor children before jumping to death from their 11th-floor flat in Sharjah, according to media reports. The police and paramedics arrived at the scene in Sharjah upon receiving a call on Tuesday evening and rushed the man to a hospital, the Gulf News newspaper reported.

The Indian national said to be in his 30s, succumbed to the injuries he suffered. While searching for more information about the deceased's identity, authorities recovered a note in his clothes in which the man admitted to killing his wife and two children, a boy, aged four, and an eight-year-old girl, in their residence before jumping off the tower, the report said.

The note addressed to the authorities- asked them to shift the dead bodies from their apartment on the 11th floor. The police said they immediately went to the family's home and "confirmed that the information the man wrote in the letter was correct", the Khaleej Times reported.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for autopsy. The Sharjah Police said the reason behind the incident is unknown, and investigations are underway, the report said. According to neighbours, the family lived in the building for the past six months.

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
