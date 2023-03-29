Search icon
Karnataka Elections 2023: Zee Opinion Poll predicts neck-to-neck battle between BJP, Congress; check vote count

The dates of the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 have been announced, with Zee opinion poll predicting that Congress will marginally overtake BJP in the state.

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Karnataka elections 2023: Check Zee opinion polls

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The dates for the Karnataka elections 2023 have been announced by the Election Commission, and the polls will be conducted in a single phase across the state. The voting in the Karnataka elections 2023 will take place on May 10, 2023.

The eligible voters are set to make their choice on May 10 while the results of the Karnataka elections 2023 are set to be announced on May 13. Now, Zee News has conducted an opinion poll that shows a close call between BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

The 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the state's next chief minister will be chosen in this election. With the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) potentially acting as the deciding factor, it is anticipated that the race between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress will be close.

Here are the predictions made by Zee News opinion poll – conducted by Matrize – for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

Karnataka elections 2023: Zee opinion poll predictions

Expected vote percentage

  • BJP – 38.3 %
  • Congress – 40.4%
  • JDS – 16.4%
  • Others – 4.9%

Expected seat-wise vote share

  • BJP- 96-106 seats
  • Congress - 88-98 seats
  • JDS - 23-33 seats
  • Others - 02-07

Karnataka voters’ satisfaction with PM Modi’s projects

  • Satisfied – 38 percent
  • Somewhat satisfied – 41 percent
  • Not satisfied – 21 percent

Benefit to Congress by Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • Very beneficial – 22 percent
  • Somewhat beneficial – 37 percent
  • Not beneficial – 41 percent

Will JDS become kingmaker after Karnataka polls 2023?

  • Yes – 30 percent
  • Maybe – 44 percent
  • No – 26 percent

The current government in Karnataka is formed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leading the cabinet. As per the opinion polls, there is a probability that Congress will form an alliance with JDS, ending BJP’s reign.

