India introduces new 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' to fast track requests of Afghan nationals amid crisis

In a bid to facilitate Afghan nationals' requests to leave Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the central government on Tuesday announced "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa", a new visa category to fast track applications.

The Union Home Ministry spokesperson wrote on Twitter, "MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India."

The move by the Indian government came after desperate scenes at the Kabul airport were witnessed on Monday as thousands of people tried to flee the nation. According to reports, five people died on Monday due to chaos at Kabul airport. In viral videos, people were seen clinging on to the wings of a US Military Aircraft in a desperate attempt to leave the land-locked nation, after which two people fell off from the plane and died.

The central government on Tuesday said it will "facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan" and said that they are in "constant touch with Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities."

"The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Earlier today, ANI reported, quoting sources, that India has evacuated its ambassador and the embassy staff in Kabul and they are coming home in a special air force flight.

The developments come as Taliban on Sunday the last province of Afghanistan, capital city Kabul, and took control of the presidential palace. The rapid advances by the Taliban were followed by US President Joe Biden's announcement that all American troops, after 20 years of war, will be pulled out from Afghanistan by August 31. He said that the deployment of troops in Afghanistan for 20 years has cost the US more than $1 trillion.

Joe Biden on Monday said that he does not regret his decision.