‘I don’t bite’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asks Vladimir Putin to ‘sit down with him’ to end conflict

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are increasing with each passing day, with no talks about the conflict between the two nations ending anytime soon. Amid this, several rounds of peace talks have been conducted between the two, with no resolution.

In an effort to put an end to the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him, salting the proposal with sarcasm.

“Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters," he said Thursday, apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I don't bite. What are you afraid of?” Zelenskyy said at a Thursday news conference, as per PTI reports. Zelenskyy said it was sensible to have talks: “Any words are more important than shots.” He said that talking directly is the “only way to end this war.”

Zelenskyy further said that if the invasion of Ukraine doesn’t stop, then Russia will eventually move on to other European countries. As per AFP reports, the Ukrainian President said, “If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next. Believe me.”

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, saying that Russia will achieve its goal in the current conflict “no matter what”, as reported by news agency Reuters.

Putin, according to a readout of a call with French leader Emmanuel Macron, said, “Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups.”

Russia has said that they have not been targeting any of the civilian areas in Ukraine in their current attacks, but a lot of media reports and evidence on social media claims otherwise. The United Nations said that as many as 350 civilian casualties have been reported in Ukraine till now.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week when it launched a series of heavy attacks on its capital city Kyiv. Heavy shelling was also reported from Kharkiv, where several people were reported dead.

(With agency inputs)