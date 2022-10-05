How Parag Agrawal, Twitter employees reacted to Elon Musk's latest offer: 'Write the cheque bro'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk's latest offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion has rattled some employees of the social media platform. Musk made the offer ahead of the October 17 court hearing in which -- experts claim -- the Tesla chief was poised for a major setback. Experts speculate that Musk made the move in order to avoid interest or penalty in case of an adverse court ruling.

Musk had offered to buy Twitter earlier this year but backed out on the deal saying the Twitter management didn't clear the picture as to the bot accounts. Twitter sued Musk for not going through with the promised deal.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal informed the company official about Musk's offer in an email.

"We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. Our intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," according to the email seen by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer.

"I will continue to keep you posted on significant updates, but in the meantime, thank you for your patience as we work through this on the legal side," the email read.

Several of the employees were upset with Musk's antics.

"I don`t understand why Elon would need to propose the deal again. The original one still stands. Just write the check, bro," they said in internal Slack communication.

Another employee wrote that they had a low opinion of Musk.

Another employee wrote that the new owner will raze Twitter to the ground.

Per the report, Musk wrote to Parag that he didn't want to be the boss. Agarwal later urged Musk to treat him like an engineer rather than a CEO.

With inputs from IANS