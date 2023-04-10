Ever heard of Global Country of World Peace? Nation with no land but currency stronger than Dollar and Euro

Have you ever heard of the Global Country of World Peace? It's a really interesting and a unique country that was founded by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi on October 7, 2000. Their goal is to bring together peaceful and harmonious individuals from all over the world, regardless of borders or differences. Tony Nader, a neurologist, is currently leading the country.

The Global Country of World Peace has its own currency called Raam, which is a local currency and bearer bond. It's used in Iowa and the Netherlands and one Raam equivalent to 10 Euros in Europe and 10 dollars in the US. The Raam comes in different denominations of 1, 5, and 10, and it's not meant to replace any existing currencies. Rather, it's used for specific transactions within the community. The organization also promotes the use of gold to back up the Raam, so it's more stable and reliable than other currencies.

One of the coolest things about the GCWP is the "peace palaces" they've built in different US cities. These buildings look like temples and offer classes on things like ayurvedic treatments, herbal supplements, and transcendental meditation. You can find peace palaces in cities like Bethesda, Maryland, Houston and Austin, Texas, Fairfield, Iowa, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Lexington, Kentucky.

The ultimate goal of the GCWP is to create a world without violence or conflict. They believe that promoting inner peace and harmony through their teachings and practices can help achieve this. Some people might think this is a utopian dream, but it's still admirable that they're working towards a more peaceful world.

Read more: Royal Family: Will King Charles wear India’s Kohinoor diamond on crown during coronation ceremony?