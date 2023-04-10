Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Ever heard of Global Country of World Peace? Nation with no land but currency stronger than Dollar and Euro

Global Country of World Peace unites peaceful individuals through teachings and practices.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Ever heard of Global Country of World Peace? Nation with no land but currency stronger than Dollar and Euro
Ever heard of Global Country of World Peace? Nation with no land but currency stronger than Dollar and Euro

Have you ever heard of the Global Country of World Peace? It's a really interesting and a unique country that was founded by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi on October 7, 2000. Their goal is to bring together peaceful and harmonious individuals from all over the world, regardless of borders or differences. Tony Nader, a neurologist, is currently leading the country.

The Global Country of World Peace has its own currency called Raam, which is a local currency and bearer bond. It's used in Iowa and the Netherlands and one Raam equivalent to 10 Euros in Europe and 10 dollars in the US. The Raam comes in different denominations of 1, 5, and 10, and it's not meant to replace any existing currencies. Rather, it's used for specific transactions within the community. The organization also promotes the use of gold to back up the Raam, so it's more stable and reliable than other currencies.

One of the coolest things about the GCWP is the "peace palaces" they've built in different US cities. These buildings look like temples and offer classes on things like ayurvedic treatments, herbal supplements, and transcendental meditation. You can find peace palaces in cities like Bethesda, Maryland, Houston and Austin, Texas, Fairfield, Iowa, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Lexington, Kentucky.

The ultimate goal of the GCWP is to create a world without violence or conflict. They believe that promoting inner peace and harmony through their teachings and practices can help achieve this. Some people might think this is a utopian dream, but it's still admirable that they're working towards a more peaceful world.

Read more: Royal Family: Will King Charles wear India’s Kohinoor diamond on crown during coronation ceremony?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.