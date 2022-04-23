Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charges Nawaz Sharif of plotting to overthrow PTI government

Picture: File Photo

In his maiden press conference after being ousted as prime minister, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge his government through vote of no-confidence, the media reported. "Supreme Court should hold an open hearing on the threat letter... we will not accept any in-camera hearing," he remarked.

The PTI chief also claimed that Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari colluded with "foreign conspirators" to remove him from power, Express Tribune reported. "No prime minister would be able to hold out against foreign conspiracies in future if no investigation was carried out (into alleged threat letter)," he said while urging the state institutions to take a stand against alleged foreign plot to protect the country's sovereignty.

Commenting on the diplomatic cipher, Imran said the language used by the US diplomat against his government was ‘unprecedented’ and ‘threatening’. He also lashed out at the opponents for terming the telegram as a routine matter, calling them "shameless".

