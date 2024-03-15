Federal Judge rejects motion to dismiss charges against Trump in documents case

The case centers on allegations that Trump possessed classified documents related to U.S. nuclear weapons capabilities and obstructed efforts to retrieve them, including ignoring a grand jury subpoena.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's case, where he's accused of retaining classified documents, has rejected his attempts to dismiss the charges. Trump's lawyers argued that the law he's accused of breaking, the Espionage Act, was unclear and that he had the right to keep the documents because he was president. However, the judge disagreed, saying the law was clear and that classified documents belong to the government, not Trump personally.

Trump's defense also claimed that he was protected by the Presidential Records Act, which deals with how presidential documents are handled. They argued that since Trump was president, he could categorize the documents as personal and keep them at his residence. But the judge found this argument unconvincing, stating that classified documents are government property and cannot be treated as personal records.

In addition to disputing the vagueness of the law and the application of the Presidential Records Act, Trump also asserted presidential immunity, suggesting that his actions were protected because he was acting in his official capacity as president. However, the judge rejected this claim as well, indicating that being president does not grant immunity for criminal acts.

Despite Trump's efforts to have the charges dismissed, the judge has ruled that the case will proceed to trial.

As for the trial timeline, it remains uncertain. The judge has not provided any indication of when the trial will take place, and she previously deemed the proposed schedule by prosecutors to be impractical. So, the timing of the trial is still up in the air.

In summary, the judge has rejected Trump's attempts to dismiss the charges against him, finding that the law is clear and that classified documents belong to the government. The case will proceed to trial, although the timing of the trial remains uncertain.