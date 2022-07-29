Search icon
Elon Musk trolls Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, here's why

Recession: Elon Musk said Wikipedia has lost its objectivity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Elon Musk trolls Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, here's why
Elon Musk (File)

Elon Musk trolls Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, here's whyTesla founder Elon Musk, billed as the world's richest man, has trolled Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. "Wikipedia is losing its objectivity," he tweeted. Here's what happened.

We all know that anybody can edit any article on Wikipedia. Since Thursday, people in the United States had been fighting a battle of sorts to edit the definition of recession. Amid the editing war, Wikipedia disabled the editing feature to calm down the warring groups of Wikipedia editors. 

The editing war started after the Biden administration played down US economy figures that suggested that the country had entered recession. The country has shown negative growth in the previous two quarters.

Traditionally, two quarters of negative growth means the country is in recession. However, the Biden administration avoided using the dreaded word.

The Commerce Department of the US government said the country is on the right path and will emerge stronger from what it called "this transition". 

In a scathing counter, opposition leader Kevin McCarthy said Biden would rather redefine recession than restore a healthy economy. 

These developments started an editing war on Wikipedia's Recession page. 

