Eight-weeks gap preferable between both Pfizer jabs, say study

A new study has revealed that a longer gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine makes the body's immune system stronger. The study looked at more than 500 healthcare workers and compared groups that had a gap of about three weeks and ten weeks between injections.

The findings suggested that both short and long dosing intervals of the Pfizer vaccine generated strong immune responses overall. Apart from this, they found a three-week schedule generated fewer neutralising antibodies that can bind the virus and stop it infecting cells than a 10-week interval.

There was also a higher proportion of what are known as 'helper' T-cells, which support longer-term immune memory and antibody response. The findings support the UK's decision on extending dose intervals from the initial recommendation of three weeks.

An eight-week gap seems to be a good decision for tackling the Delta variant.

Real-world data from Public Health England show the Pfizer vaccine is effective at reducing levels of serious disease, hospital admissions, and death, even after one dose.

However, Prof Susanna Dunachie, the joint chief investigator in the Pitch study, at Oxford University, said two doses were better than one but the timing of the second was somewhat flexible depending on the circumstances.

The Pfizer jab is one of three currently being used in the UK, along with vaccines made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.