Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

Eight-weeks gap preferable between both Pfizer jabs, say study

Real-world data from PHE show Pfizer vaccine is effective at reducing levels of serious disease, hospital admissions and death even after one dose.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2021, 04:56 PM IST

A new study has revealed that a longer gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine makes the body's immune system stronger. The study looked at more than 500 healthcare workers and compared groups that had a gap of about three weeks and ten weeks between injections.

The findings suggested that both short and long dosing intervals of the Pfizer vaccine generated strong immune responses overall. Apart from this, they found a three-week schedule generated fewer neutralising antibodies that can bind the virus and stop it infecting cells than a 10-week interval.

There was also a higher proportion of what are known as 'helper' T-cells, which support longer-term immune memory and antibody response. The findings support the UK's decision on extending dose intervals from the initial recommendation of three weeks.

An eight-week gap seems to be a good decision for tackling the Delta variant.

Real-world data from Public Health England show the Pfizer vaccine is effective at reducing levels of serious disease, hospital admissions, and death, even after one dose.

However, Prof Susanna Dunachie, the joint chief investigator in the Pitch study, at Oxford University, said two doses were better than one but the timing of the second was somewhat flexible depending on the circumstances.

The Pfizer jab is one of three currently being used in the UK, along with vaccines made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.

