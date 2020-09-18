DNA Special: China's vaccine diplomacy amid COVID-19 crisis

China, that gave COVID-19 to the world, is now claiming to give its cure that too, in the form of two vaccines. According to China, the vaccine trials of its two companies Sinopharm and Sinovac are about to be completed and the vaccines will be available for use from Novemberthis year.

However, like every 'Made in China' product, this too has a 'unnamed' disclaimer added to it. How trustworthy are Chinese products? It is one thing to buy Chinese goods and another thing to risk our lives with 'Made in China' vaccines. The good thing is that India has shown no interest in acquiring these vaccines.

How credible are these companies?

A vaccine is being made by China's state-made company Sinopharm Group. The vaccine testing is going on in the Wuhan Institute of Biological. In 2018, the company was accused of producing sub-standard vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and cough. The company was prosecuted twice in Chinese courts and was ordered to pay $71,500 compensation.

The other company is Sinovac, which is accused of paying a bribe of US $50,000 to the drug-sanctioning department officials. Between 2002 and 2014, the company had obtained its drug licences by paying similar bribes.

About 150 companies in the world are engaged in making the vaccine, but China is the only one who has already started selling it even before making it. China is targeting rivals with vaccine diplomacy.

The Philippines will have quick access to Chinese coronavirus vaccine. China has also been offering loans for vaccines which is a whole new chapter in its debt diplomacy. China will give $1 billion as a loan to Latin America and Caribbean nations to just buy a Chinese vaccine.

When Xi Jinping says public good, you should know its a sales pitch - or worse, a debt trap.

Bangladesh has been promised more than 100,000 free doses from a Chinese company in return, Sinovac has been allowed to run vaccine trials in Bangladesh. Another company - Sinopharm has dispatched a team to Peru. They are recruiting up to 6,000 volunteers for trials there. The world right now is desperate for a vaccine and smaller countries have little choice, so they are taking what China offers.

Indonesia has been locked in a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea but it wants a vaccine from China. Fifteen days ago Indonesian President Joko Widodo spoke to Xi Jinping over the phone and the Chinese president assured him.

China has offered vaccines to Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Middle-East and South Asia and make no mistake it isn't philanthropy and kindness - public good, as the Chinese call it. This is vaccine diplomacy.