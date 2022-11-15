Search icon
Day of 8 Billion: World population breaches 8 billion mark

Over half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries including India, Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

File Photo

The world's population reached 8 billion today - November 15, 2022. The UN had estimated back in July that this milestone in human development will be crossed in November 2022. 

According to the latest projections by the United Nations, the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100. It is important to note that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.

Interestingly, the global population took 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, and it will take approximately 15 years--until 2037-- for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania. 

According to UN estimates, India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country during 2023. 

Speaking about the milestone, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General said, "This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates."

He further added, "At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another."

