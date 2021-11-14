COP26: India calls out inequity, wrongly portrayed as obstructionist

India said in negotiations that all fossil fuels must be phased down, in an equitable manner.

There has been a lot of misinformation and uninformed commentary on the final COP26 agreement leading to some unwarranted criticism directed towards India. The bone of contention is the change of language, from ‘phase out coal’ to ‘phase down coal’.

Here are the facts:

This is the first COP decision to mention coal, so there is definite progress.

Experts say that by focusing only on coal and not including oil and gas, this text would disproportionately impact certain developing countries like China and India. India said in negotiations that all fossil fuels must be phased down, in an equitable manner.

But an equitable fossil fuel phaseout would place most of the burden squarely on the US and rich countries. Instead, the #COP26 existing language has heavy implications for developing countries like India and tons of loopholes for the continuation of US fossil fuel activities.

When India called out this inequity, they were portrayed as obstructionists blocking the first-ever mention of fossil fuels.

It was the U.S. and China who first embraced the term “phase-down” in their bilateral climate agreement, which was adopted with great fanfare in the middle of COP26. Before the dramatic final plenary, the U.S. even signalled acceptance of the “phase-down” language that had been used in the joint statement with China, according to a person familiar with the U.S. position who asked not to be named.

“You have to phase down coal before you can — quote — end coal,” John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, said at a press conference after the final text had been adopted.

Two people familiar with late discussions on the side lines in the plenary hall involving Sharma said China played a major role in pushing for softer language.

India is the only country amongst G20 countries which is on track of achieving the goals fixed under Paris Agreement.

India has not only complied with its own commitments but also protected the interest of least developed countries and strongly negotiated the interest of G77 countries to secure climate finance which COP26 has agreed to work upon for enhancing the same.

While several developed countries are taking more than 50 years (and some even 70 years) for achieving Net Zero targets after their peaking year, India would achieve the same within 30 years or so. This has been due to the strong and dedicated leadership coupled with commitments from its citizens who have the environmentally most friendly lifestyle.

Developing countries have been able to bring in language that conveys, for the first time perhaps, that ‘notes with deep regret’ the failure of the developed countries to deliver the promised climate finance.

This graph on climate finance shows how developed countries have severely underperformed in climate finance: