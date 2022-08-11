Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

China blocks India-US sanction bid at UNSC; shields Pak terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar who plotted Kandahar hijacking

India and the US wanted Abdul Rauf Azhar to be designated as an international terrorist and be subjected to a global travel ban

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

China blocks India-US sanction bid at UNSC; shields Pak terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar who plotted Kandahar hijacking
File Photo

While the other 14 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decided to impose sanctions on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, only one country, China, stood out by defending the terrorist and blocking the move.

India and the United States wanted Azhar to be designated as an international terrorist and subjected to a global travel restriction and asset frozen, a move that would have to be approved by all 15 members of the UN Security Council. However, China, a permanent veto-wielding member of the UN and a strong ally of Pakistan, halted the effort.

According to Reuters, a representative for China's UN mission stated that the delay was necessary because China needed "additional time to analyse the situation."

"Placing holds is allowed under the Committee norms, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests," the Chinese official said.

Azhar has been banned by the United States since 2010 when the US accused him of inciting Pakistanis to engage in terrorist activities and plan suicide attacks in India.

He was charged with involvement in the planning and execution of a number of terror acts, including the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, and the 2016 attack on the Indian air force base in Pathankot.

China has repeatedly put the naming of Pakistan-based terrorists under the UN Security Council Al-Qaeda and ISIL Sanctions Committee on hold. Earlier in June, India criticised China for blocking a move to include terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki on the Sanctions Committee, commonly known as the UN Security Council 1267 Committee.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.