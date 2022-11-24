China occupies 36 hectares of Nepal land at ten locations: Report

Representational Image

In a salami-slice approach along Nepal's northern border, China has encroached into Nepali territory on ten separate occasions, occupying a total of 36 hectares.

Ministry of Agriculture study reports that China has illegally occupied 36 hectares of land in 10 different locations along Nepal's northern border. A similar research commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs also reached the conclusion that border concerns should be included into Nepal's "state policy," as reported by Meta Khabar.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China constructed an animal husbandry veterinary centre in a Nepali district in 2016, however Nepal has not replied to this.

UK-based media reported in February 2022 that China has accused Nepal of encroaching on shared boundaries. The newspaper, which relies on government records, claims that China has begun constructing canals and roads near the border post in the remote western region of Humla, Nepal.

Media Dabali also claimed that “monitoring operations” were being conducted by China in the Lalungzong border region, which is the Chinese border immediately next to Nepal.

It has now come to light that China has banned "Hindu and Buddhist temples" in the border region, in addition to restricting grazing for Nepalese farmers.

Meta Khabar claimed that seven out of Nepal's fifteen districts bordering China, including Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchok, Sankhuwasa, and Rasuwa, are experiencing Chinese land invasion.

Rui village is the most recent example of a hamlet in Darchula or Gorkha that China has occupied. On the far-flung frontier of the Humla area, China constructed eleven buildings in September 2020.

It was discovered that China had destroyed and relocated the district's pillars. The previous Nepalese administration tasked the Ministry of Home Affairs with investigating the situation in the Humla area.

In the latter week of September 2021, a report was reportedly sent to the Home Minister by the research team chaired by Joint Secretary Jayanarayan Acharas.

The study has made some strategic recommendations regarding the status of the border pillar, while the government has made strategic recommendations that the border dispute should be included in the state policy and find an early solution - both long and short term, and to study China-built structures and roads inside Nepali territory.

Invasion and intervention by the Chinese on Nepali territory is nothing new. A veterinary centre was constructed by PLA forces that "entered unprotected territory" in 2009. The Ministry of Agriculture produced a survey document in 2017 that "shows that China has encroached 36 hectares of Nepal in 10 spots along the northern border," as reported by the Himalayan Times. It was also reported in 2016 that China has constructed many structures in Nepal.

