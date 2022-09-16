China: Fire breaks out in massive skyscraper in Changsha, visuals show dozens of floors engulfed in flames

Massive fire in Changsha building (Photo - Twitter)

A major fire has broken out in a massive skyscraper in China’s Changsha city, with harrowing visuals emerging from the site. The videos from Changsha show dozens of floors of the building engulfed in flames, with firefighters attempting to douse the fire.

Despite the scale of the fire, no casualties have been reported so far, as per the China Telecom building where the fire incident occurred, state media CGTN reported.

The commercial building is more than 200 meters tall and is located in Changsha, it added. An investigation is underway into the matter. More details are awaited. State broadcaster CCTV further reports, “Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously.”

Local media reports have stated that firefighters have arrived at the scene and are trying to control the scale of the fire, while rescue operations are also currently underway. “Firefighters have begun work to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene,” it added, as per AFP reports.

The videos on social media show a massive orange flame engulfing more than a dozen floors of the building with a thick cloud of black smoke rising up into the sky. As per reports, the burning skyscraper is owned by a state-run telecommunications company China Telecom.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Prince William says walking behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin was 'challenging', renewed memories of mom Diana's funeral