China blocks access to Indian newspapers, websites after India bans 59 Chinese apps

A day after the central government banned TikTok, a popular short video-sharing platform, and 58 other Chinese mobile apps in the country citing security reasons, China restricts the access of Indian newspapers and websites.

While the Chinese newspapers and websites still remain to be accessible in India but people in China can only access the Indian media websites thought Virtual Private Network (VPN) server.

However, the Indian TV channels can still be accessed through IP TV as of now.

And ExpressVPN has not been working in the Communist state for the past two days on the iPhone as well as desktops.

Any user can use a virtual private network (VPN) which provides privacy and anonymity online by generating a private network from a public internet connection.

VPNs act as a mask internet protocol (IP) address so that user's online actions cant be tranced.

However, China has already created a technologically advanced firewall which blocks even VPNs.

As per the Indian government's official statement, all these apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said.

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices, it said.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, it added.