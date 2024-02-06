Twitter
Britain's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

DNA TV Show: What is Public Examination Bill 2024 introduced by Centre in Lok Sabha? Know here

IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 3rd Test due to…

Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

10 must-watch supernatural Indian TV shows 

8 foods and drinks that help relieve migraine and headache quickly

10 hottest bikini looks of Nora Fatehi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Britain's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

PTI

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

Edited by

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
 
"It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate," the Palace said in a statement.
 
The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King, 75, began "regular treatments" on Monday, the statement said.
 
Buckingham Palace said the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".
 
He will postpone his public engagements and other senior royals are expected to stand in for him during his treatment.
 
"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement said.
 
The King had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.
 
He had chosen to go public about his prostate treatment to encourage more men to get prostate checks, the palace said at the time.
