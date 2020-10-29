'Bajwa was sweating, his legs were trembling,' recalls Pakistan MP how IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released

Pakistan's fears about the return of Abhinandan Vardhman, the wing commander of the Indian Air Force, have now come to the fore. Pakistan feared that if Abhinandan was not freed, India would attack. Pakistani MP Ayaz Sadiq has revealed this.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force was not freed by Pakistan merely because relations with India may spoil further, but it was fear of attack by India that let IAF pilot free. Long after Abhinandan's return home, Pakistani MP Ayaz Sadiq has revealed the Imran government's fear.

According to a ZEE NEWS report, Ayaz has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in awe over the release of Abhinandan. Qureshi even said that India is about to attack Pakistan, and therefore it is necessary to leave the greeting.

Imran did not come to the meetingIn his speech in Parliament, Ayaz targeted the government and said that we did not bring an ordinance for Kulbhushan. We did not give Kulbhushan as much access as this command. He went on to say, 'What do you talk about Abhinandan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Army Chief were in that meeting. Qureshi had said, let the Abhinandan go back, 'Khuda ka vasta' let the Abhinandan go, India will attack by 9 pm. Imran Khan refused to come to that meeting '.

Ayaz said that India was not going to attack. The government only had to kneel and send the greeting back, and it did. At that meeting, Qureshi's feet were trembling; he was scaring everyone by saying that India will attack at nine o'clock at night if he does not leave the reception. Whereas in reality, nothing like this was going to happen.

Also read Intolerance against media increased in Pakistan since Imran Khan became PM: Report

Significantly, last year Abhinandan's plane crashed, and he was trapped in Pak Occupied Kashmir. From where Pak soldiers captured him. Pakistan tried hard to break Abhinandan mentally, but they could not succeed. Pakistan finally had to send Abhinandan to India from the Attari-Wagah border on 1 March.