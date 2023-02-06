Breaking: Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 rocks Turkey

Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 rocks Turkey (file photo)

Turkey earthquake: A fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş province in southern Turkey on Monday. This comes hours after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Syria early, killing over 1300 people.

Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete. A hospital in Turkey collapsed and patients, including newborns, were evacuated from a handful of facilities in Syria.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999. The US Geological Survey measured Monday's quake at 7.8. At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.



