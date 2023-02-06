Turkey-Syria earthquake: India to send search and rescue, medical teams to Ankara

Photo: ANI

India is deploying NDRF search and rescue teams and medical teams along with relief material to Turkey in the wake of the devastating earthquake. Turkey and neighbouring Syria were hit with one of the worst earthquakes of the century in the early hours of Monday. Over 500 people have lost their lives with fears that the potential death toll could cross 1,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all possible assistance for Turkey to cope with the earthquake, a PMO release said. A meeting was held to discuss immediate relief measures and it was decided that rescue teams and medics will be deployed immediately.

“Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search & rescue operations. Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the release said.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border. Over 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 cities in Turkey with hundreds collapsing into rubble. Syria too has faced massive devastation and loss of life.