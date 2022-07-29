Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Afghanistan: Bomb blast at Kabul cricket stadium during T20 tournament

Afghanistan bomb blast: The blast happened during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Afghanistan: Bomb blast at Kabul cricket stadium during T20 tournament
Representational image

A suicide blast took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan during the domestic T20 league on Friday. The blast happened during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

 

The blast comes two days after an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

READ | Explained: Why the Taiwan issue is so dangerous for US-China relations

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.