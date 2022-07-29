Afghanistan: Bomb blast at Kabul cricket stadium during T20 tournament

Representational image

A suicide blast took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan during the domestic T20 league on Friday. The blast happened during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR July 29, 2022

The blast comes two days after an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

