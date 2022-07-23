Search icon
Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi allegedly tortured by Taliban, video filmed 'for fun'

In June this year, Ajmal and three of his colleagues were arrested by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence over blasphemy accusations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Instagram/@Ajmal Haqiqi

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows the Taliban torturing Youtubers Ajmal Haqiqi and his team, according to sources. As per the local media, they filmed it for fun and the Taliban members sent the video to each other. The horrific videos show that Ajmal Haqiqi and his team are brutally beaten with rods by them.

For the unversed, Ajmal Haqiqi is a YouTuber and model from Afghanistan. In June this year, Ajmal and three of his colleagues were arrested by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence over blasphemy accusations. 

The Taliban's intelligence agency had confirmed the arrest of Haqiqi and his colleagues on Tuesday, June 7, with the release of a video of their confessions. Four of the young activists are handcuffed in a video released on the Taliban's intelligence agency's Twitter handle, with Ajmal Haqiqi confessing to "promoting indecency and lewdness, and insulting Quran verses."

Who is Ajmal Haqiqi? 

Ajmal Haqiqi is a YouTuber and model from Afghanistan. Ajmal lives in Kabul. Hqiqi is immensely popular among Afghan social media users for his comedy and videos related to ethnic Afghan fashion. He appears with Ghulam Sakhi, his protege, in most of his videos.

Ever since the arrest in June, Amnesty International has called on the Taliban to release the Afghan model and YouTuber and his colleagues immediately, reported Khaama Press. The Taliban has detained journalists and critics of the group, including human rights activists, since regaining control of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press. The Taliban had previously released a video of several detained protester women's confessions, which sparked outrage. The Taliban has been accused of imposing harsh censorship on free media, as well as arresting and torture of journalists. 

(With ANI inputs)

