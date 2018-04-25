Afghan Taliban rejects government's peace offer, launches new offensive

Headlines

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

Meet this former CEO, who has third third-highest salary package, know his connection with Ratan Tata

Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

Meet this former CEO, who has third third-highest salary package, know his connection with Ratan Tata

Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

Top 10 most beautiful female footballers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

HomeWorld

World

Afghan Taliban rejects government's peace offer, launches new offensive

The Taliban launched their annual spring offensive on Wednesday, in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2018, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Taliban launched their annual spring offensive on Wednesday, in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks.

Operation Al Khandaq -- named after a famous seventh century battle in Medina in which Muslim fighters defeated "infidel" invaders -- will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said.

The Taliban said the offensive was partly a response to US President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan announced last August, which gave US forces more leeway to go after insurgents.

The annual spring offensive traditionally marks the start of the so-called fighting season, though this winter the Taliban continued to battle Afghan and US forces.

The group also launched a series of devastating attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing and wounding hundreds of civilians.

Al Khandaq will mainly focus on "crushing, killing and capturing American invaders and their supporters", the Taliban said.

It added the presence of American bases "sabotages all chances of peace" and were key to "prolonging the ongoing war", which began with the US-led intervention in 2001 that overthrew the Taliban regime.

Afghanistan's largest militant group has been under pressure to accept Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's February offer of peace talks, but the statement made no mention of the proposal.

Western and Afghan experts said the Taliban announcement was an apparent rejection of the offer and heralded more intense fighting in the drawn-out war.

"We're in for a hot and busy summer," a foreign diplomat in Kabul told AFP.

Afghan political analyst Ahmad Saeedi said the Taliban appeared to consider America's rejection of the group's own request for direct peace talks with the US in February as leaving them with "no other choice but to fight".

"This year they will try to weaken the (Afghan) government even further. They will try to derail the election process," the Kabul University professor told AFP.

"A weak government would eventually mean forcing the US to talk to them." Defense ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish dismissed the Taliban announcement as "propaganda".

The US-backed Afghan government is under pressure on multiple fronts this year as it prepares to hold long-delayed legislative elections even as its security forces struggle to get the upper hand on the battlefield and prevent civilian casualties.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd outside a voter registration centre in Kabul, killing 60 people and wounding 129, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, but Western and Afghan officials suspect IS receives assistance from other groups, including the Taliban's Haqqani Network, to carry out attacks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result expected today, know how to check

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE