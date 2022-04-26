560 disasters globally every year by 2030, says UN report

Headlines

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Despite tense bilateral ties, ISRO’s mission lands on front page of Pakistani newspapers

From immunity boosts to digestive harmony: Check out 6 amazing health benefits of passion fruit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Weight loss tips: Benefits of ice bath for burning fat

10 worst foods to eat in gout

Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Home: Where to watch Hidden Gems that won big at 69th National Awards

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Prepares For Game against Pakistan, Dominates Yo-Yo Test with 17.2 Score

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

HomeWorld

World

560 disasters globally every year by 2030, says UN report

Disasters disproportionately impact developing countries, which lose an average 1% of GDP a year to them, compared to 0.1-0.3% in developed countries.

article-main
Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Human activity is contributing to an increasing number of disasters, with 350 and 500 medium-sized or large disasters a year occurring globally in the past two decades and more frequent events expected, according to a UN report. The number of disasters - many of them weather-related such as fires and floods, but also other hazards such as pandemics or chemical accidents - could reach 560 a year, or 1.5 a day, by 2030, putting millions of lives in danger, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said in its global assessment report.

Climate change is causing more extreme weather events, it said, adding humans have made decisions which are too narrow in focus and have been over-optimistic about the risk of potential disasters, leaving them unprepared. The impact of disasters has also been heightened by growing populations in areas more prone to natural catastrophes, the report said. "The world needs to do more to incorporate disaster risk in how we live, build and invest, which is setting humanity on a spiral of self-destruction," said Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, who presented the report at UN headquarters in New York. "We must turn our collective complacency to action."

READ | ‘Real threat of World War 3’: Russia quivers as allies send weapons to Ukraine

Disasters disproportionately impact developing countries, which lose an average 1% of GDP a year to them, compared to 0.1-0.3% in developed countries, the report said. The Asia-Pacific region suffers the highest damage, losing an average 1.6% of GDP to disasters annually. Developing countries also tend to be under-insured.

Only 40% of disaster-related losses since 1980 were insured. Insurance coverage rates in developing countries were sometimes close to zero, the report said. "The financial system really needs to get ahead of this curve, because otherwise there`s a lot of built-up risk that isn`t being priced into how we make decisions," Jenty Kirsch-Wood, coordinating lead author of the report, told Reuters.

READ | Karachi witnessing worst cholera outbreak, massive rise in cases over past two months

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

    Watch: Gunshots, swords, hockey sticks at kabaddi tournament, shocking videos surface

    India to ban exports of this household item, morning tea to get expensive if...

    India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

    Meet woman with Rs 6912 crore wealth whose father's net worth is Rs 35,500 crore, husband is PM of this country

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

    Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

    Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

    In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

    5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE