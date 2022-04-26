Headlines

‘Real threat of World War 3’: Russia quivers as allies send weapons to Ukraine

Russian forces are worried about the steady supply of weaponry for Ukraine by the United States and other allies in the midst of the current war.

Vaishnawi Sinha

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

The war between Russia and Ukraine has not entered its third month, with more and more allies showing their support to Ukraine by sending supplies to the country. As an aid during the war, allies sent in a wide array of weapons and artillery to the war-torn country.

The supply of heavy weaponry and precise missiles to the Ukrainian forces in the middle of the war has seemingly sparked worry in the Russian authorities, as they have said that this poses a “real threat of World War III”, which can be destructive for the entire globe.

As quoted by Russian news agencies, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticises Ukraine for its approach toward peace talks and said that the risk of a World War 3 “is real”. He said, “It is real, you can't underestimate it.”

Meanwhile, the United States and other allies have been sending in shipments of weapons and other supplies as part of aid for Ukraine in the middle of the war, but have refused any more involvement in the conflict between the two countries.

The US moved Monday to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war. “Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the US secretary of defense made a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Further, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Lavrov's comments underscore Ukraine's need for Western help: “Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a real danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine."

The war between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24, when Russian troops crossed the border and launched a series of attacks on the capital city of Kyiv. Over the last two months, both the countries have reported military casualties, while Ukraine has said that over 4,000 casualties have been recorded.

(With Reuters inputs)

