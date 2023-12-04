Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Who is Lalduhoma, ZPM's probable candidate for CM post?

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Ratan Tata's manager Shantanu Naidu's dream car costs over Rs 1 crore, he wishes to buy Tata Motors’...

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Ratan Tata's manager Shantanu Naidu's dream car costs over Rs 1 crore, he wishes to buy Tata Motors’...

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Actors who left 9-5 jobs to become Bollywood stars

Most runs scored by a player from each IPL team

Less expensive substitutes to pistachio (pista)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film holds well, earns Rs 25.50 crore in opening weekend

HomeWorld

World

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

Video footage of Sunday's eruption showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread across the sky and cars and roads covered with debris

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eleven climbers were killed and more than 12 are reported missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupted, local officials have said, Al Jazeera reported on Monday When the volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, as many as 75 people were in the area, as per the authorities.

Head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, Abdul Malik said: "There are 26 people who have not been evacuated, we have found 14 of them, three were found alive and 11 were found dead.

"Video footage of Sunday's eruption showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread across the sky and cars and roads covered with debris. A minor eruption on Monday forced rescue workers to suspend their operations, according to Al Jazeera.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific's so-called "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the country's volcanology agency, including the 2,891-metre (about 9,500 ft) Mount Marapi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

Assembly Elections 2023 results: BJP set to form govt in Rajasthan as it touches halfway mark

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film starts slow, earns Rs 5.50 crore

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Patan Result 2023 Live: CM Bhupesh Baghel ahead of nephew Vijay Baghel

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh results show people have faith in BJP, politics of development: PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE