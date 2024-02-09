Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE updates: Imran Khan's PTI wins 4 seats

World
Among the first results, the ECP announced the 'winners' of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, the Local media reported.
Pakistan’s election body began announcing the results of the general elections 2024, after parties expressed concern over the delay in declaring them following the poll process marred by sporadic violence and Internet shutdown.
The commission said that independent candidate Samiullah Khan won 18,888 votes according to results from 37.62 percent of the polling stations for PK-76, the Dawn reported.
The main contests are expected to be between candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, who is considered the front-runner. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of former premier Benazir Bhutto, has also run an aggressive campaign in an outside bid for the top office.
In 2024, more over 128 million Pakistanis aged 18 and above were eligible to vote. The next prime minister of Pakistan will need a simple majority of 169 votes, in the National Assembly, which consists of 336 members. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its prominent figurehead, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is fielding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto as their candidate for prime minister, are the three main political competitors.
As results to the Pakistan Election face delays amid slow counting of votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan's party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.
PTI stated that votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan's party emntioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate's polling agents, which show them winning by large majority.
Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took to X to talk about the general election, for which voting took place on Thursday, saying, “The people of Pakistan have spoken, loudly and clearly; any attempt to manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos. The heat of the electoral process has passed; it is time to allow the country to heal. The political leadership - Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, and others - must rise above petty politics and work together to confront the immense challenges our country is facing; they need to recognise that history is not kind to selfish politicians.”
According to Reuters, citing the election body's website, the Election Commission released results for four parliamentary seats as it began to announce the results for the general election. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Imran Khan's PTI each won two of these seats.