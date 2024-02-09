Twitter
Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE updates: Imran Khan's PTI wins 4 seats

Among the first results, the ECP announced the 'winners' of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, the Local media reported.

Sonali Sharma

Feb 09, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Pakistan’s election body began announcing the results of the general elections 2024, after parties expressed concern over the delay in declaring them following the poll process marred by sporadic violence and Internet shutdown.

Among the first results, the ECP announced the 'winners' of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, the Local media reported.

The commission said that independent candidate Samiullah Khan won 18,888 votes according to results from 37.62 percent of the polling stations for PK-76, the Dawn reported.

The main contests are expected to be between candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, who is considered the front-runner. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of former premier Benazir Bhutto, has also run an aggressive campaign in an outside bid for the top office.

In 2024, more over 128 million Pakistanis aged 18 and above were eligible to vote. The next prime minister of Pakistan will need a simple majority of 169 votes, in the National Assembly, which consists of 336 members. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its prominent figurehead, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is fielding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto as their candidate for prime minister, are the three main political competitors.

 

(with inputs from PTI)

  • 09 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM

    As results to the Pakistan Election face delays amid slow counting of votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan's party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression. 

    PTI stated that votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan's party emntioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate's polling agents, which show them winning by large majority. 

  • 09 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM

    As per sources, only 12 National Assembly seats have been announced officially.

    PTI - 5 seats
    PMLN - 4 seats
    PPP - 3 seats

  • 09 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM

    Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP secured two seats so far

  • 09 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM

    As per reports citing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),  Imran Khan's PTI won four seats 

  • 09 Feb 2024, 07:53 AM

    Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took to X to talk about the general election, for which voting took place on Thursday, saying, “The people of Pakistan have spoken, loudly and clearly; any attempt to manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos. The heat of the electoral process has passed; it is time to allow the country to heal. The political leadership - Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, and others - must rise above petty politics and work together to confront the immense challenges our country is facing; they need to recognise that history is not kind to selfish politicians.”

  • 09 Feb 2024, 07:20 AM

    PMLN candidate Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won a federal parliament seat after majority of votes in his constituency (NA-59 Talagang-cum-Chakwal), the ECP says.

  • 09 Feb 2024, 06:55 AM

    PML-N president and former PM Shehbaz Sharif has won the NA 123 Lahore seat with 63,953 votes, as per ECP.

  • 09 Feb 2024, 06:51 AM

    Fazal Khan, backed by jailed leader Imran Khan's party PTI, has won with more than 100,000 votes in NA-25 Charsadda, Dawn reports citing the preliminary result announced by the ECP.

  • 09 Feb 2024, 06:39 AM

    Among the first unofficial results, the ECP announced that PTI-backed candidates have won three seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

  • 09 Feb 2024, 06:35 AM

    Two seats each won by Nawaz Sharif led PML-N and Imran Khan's PTI

    According to Reuters, citing the election body's website, the Election Commission released results for four parliamentary seats as it began to announce the results for the general election. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Imran Khan's PTI each won two of these seats.

