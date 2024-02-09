Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE updates: Imran Khan's PTI wins 4 seats

Among the first results, the ECP announced the 'winners' of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, the Local media reported.

Pakistan’s election body began announcing the results of the general elections 2024, after parties expressed concern over the delay in declaring them following the poll process marred by sporadic violence and Internet shutdown.

The commission said that independent candidate Samiullah Khan won 18,888 votes according to results from 37.62 percent of the polling stations for PK-76, the Dawn reported.

The main contests are expected to be between candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, who is considered the front-runner. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of former premier Benazir Bhutto, has also run an aggressive campaign in an outside bid for the top office.

In 2024, more over 128 million Pakistanis aged 18 and above were eligible to vote. The next prime minister of Pakistan will need a simple majority of 169 votes, in the National Assembly, which consists of 336 members. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its prominent figurehead, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is fielding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto as their candidate for prime minister, are the three main political competitors.

