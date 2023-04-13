Search icon
‘Yeh Ambani, Tata, Birla ka secret mil gya…': Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s adorable video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are one of the most talked about celebrity couples in the country right now. Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and he recently turned 28 on April 10. For the birthday party, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani organised a bash in Dubai with all the renowned celebrities. Anant Ambani’s birthday came a few weeks after inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and now an adorable video of him with his partner Radhika Merchant from that event is gathering all the love from the internet. In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen picking up an eyelash from Anant Ambani’s face and later the young Ambani can be seen blowing it away from his hand.

For those who are unaware, it is believed that if you blow away a broken eyelash from your hand, a wish will come true. The couple was first seen praying right after blowing away the wish. Although the video shared by Instagram has a witty caption, the video is undoubtedly very adorable. The caption of the video reads, “Yeh Ambani, Tata, Birla, apna Deviprasad, inn log ameer kaise bana, iska secret mil gya hai.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JUST SURAJ JOKES (@justsurajjokes)

 

Anant Ambani has been with Radhika Merchant for a long time now and recently the couple got engaged in a lavish affair. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Indian businessman Viren Merchant and she was recently seen skydiving in Dubai with her friends including socialist Orhan Awatramani, who is also known as Orry.

