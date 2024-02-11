WWE star Daria Berenato ties knot with fitness model Toni Cassano in intimate ceremony, beautiful pics go viral

WWE Star Daria Berenato married fitness model Toni Cassano on Saturday (Feb 10).

WWE Star Daria Berenato married fitness model Toni Cassano on Saturday (Feb 10). The couple tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, reported People magazine. The ceremony was attended by 140 close friends and family members. Among the attendees were Berenato's fellow WWE wrestlers.

"I think we have two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people," Berenato told People magazine ahead of the wedding. "We have our neighbours coming and old family friends, and so it's like this big wrestler next to my little neighbour. There's going to be some funny pairings there."

Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance.

Berenato said, "They say, 'How much longer to our wedding?' So that is how we look at it. Our older daughter, Giovanna, she's very good at playing the piano, so she's Toni's walk down the aisle song. And then our little one, Valentina, is in charge of the rings."

The dress code for the event was black except for the brides and little girls. They wore white. Berenato said, "I didn't want to wear a traditional, buttoned-up tuxedo or a dress. I wanted an outfit!" Berenato said, "That was one element that was special to me. Maria and her husband Keven have been a huge part of my life. They're the reason I'm in the WWE - they introduced me to that whole world. They were my mentors back when I was 20 years old bartending in Los Angeles, so they've been with me the entire ride."

"They've also seen some of my previous relationships and had some opinions. So when I found Toni and they met Toni, they fell in love with her the same way that I did. And so to have Maria put into words - because she's so good at that - everything that has transpired here was the perfect fit," Berenato told People magazine.