Viral video: ‘Mosquito tornado’ swirls over Pune’s Mutha river, internet is shocked

Unprecedented mosquito tornado sighted over Pune's Mutha river sparks concern among residents and social media users.

Pune residents were taken aback by a rare and unexpected event recently when a tornado of mosquitoes swept over the Mutha river. The incident gained attention after a video was shared on social media by an Indian Air Force veteran, triggering a mix of curiosity and outrage among netizens.

The footage captured swarms of mosquitoes forming swirling towers near the riverbank, a phenomenon that, while not uncommon in specific regions, is rarely witnessed in urban areas. Concerns escalated among citizens as the video went viral on various social media platforms, prompting authorities to take action and clean up the affected area.

Social media users didn't hold back in expressing their reactions to the mosquito tornado. One user humorously commented, “The urge to swing the mosquito Electric Racket.” Another user raised a scientific query, asking, “Someone with knowledge, what is the science behind this occurrence?” The response highlighted the environmental factors contributing to the phenomenon, pointing out the impact of pollution and sewage in the river on mosquito breeding.

Netizens also shared their concerns about the potential health risks associated with the mosquito influx. A comment emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “It may look funny but it’ll not be with the diseases they bring.”

The discussion extended to the implications for residents with homes overlooking the river. One user playfully remarked, “Bless all the people with ‘river view’ homes. Time to weld the windows shut.” Another comment provided information on mosquito behavior, noting, “Typically, mosquitoes that target humans tend to remain within a 25-foot altitude range. However, certain species may venture higher due to their preference for breeding in taller structures or trees, or to seek food sources elevated by wind currents.”