World’s largest Hindu temple, much larger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Angkor Wat, located in Cambodia, is the world's largest Hindu temple.

The largest Hindu temple is significantly larger than those in India, which is especially surprising given that it is not located in India. Angkor Wat is the world's largest Hindu temple, covering an area of approximately 400 acres and including over 70 monuments. It is located in Cambodia. Dedicated to the god Vishnu, Angkor Wat is a complex of Hindu temples located in Cambodia that was constructed by the Khmer Empire in the 12th century and is considered the most impressive religious structure in the world.

As the largest religious structure in the world, Angkor Wat is visited annually by millions of devotees from all over the world. The temple has 1,200 square metres of exquisitely carved basreliefs. Another well-known feature of Angkor is its eight-armed Lord Vishnu statue, which the people revere and regard as their guardian deity.

The name Angkor comes from the Khmer word nokor, which means kingdom, and is derived from the Sanskrit word nagara, which means "city." Angkor Wat, a Hindu temple devoted to Lord Vishnu, was constructed in the twelfth century by the Khmer Emperor Suryavarman II. Jayavarman VII, his successor, progressively converted the temple into a Buddhist temple.

A source of great pride for Cambodia, Angkor Wat is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Many exquisite bas-reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu epics such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana can be found throughout the galleries.