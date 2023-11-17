Headlines

World Cup 2023: Man orders 240 incense sticks on Swiggy to 'manifest' India's win

In a quirky turn of events during the India vs New Zealand semi-final, a fan from Thane ordered 240 incense sticks from Swiggy Instamart for a unique pre-match ritual to support the Men in Blue.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

In the thrilling world of cricket, where every match carries immense weight, fans often seek solace in the quirkiest of superstitions, turning the stadium into a hub of rituals and beliefs. From lucky jerseys to peculiar pre-game routines, enthusiasts go to great lengths to influence the fate of their favorite teams.

In a rather curious incident during the India vs New Zealand semi-final on Wednesday, Swiggy Instamart found itself at the center of attention with a mysterious order of 240 incense sticks. The quick commerce giant took to Twitter, announcing that they too were joining forces with the "person from Thane" in fervent prayers for the Men in Blue.

The plot thickened when the incense sticks' buyer, going by the handle @gordonramashray with a solid 12,000 followers, stepped into the limelight to claim responsibility for the unique order. Sharing a snapshot of a table adorned with a plethora of burning incense sticks near the TV, he proclaimed, "poore ilaake mein itna manifest (India’s win) karenge ki poora ilaaka dhuaan dhuaan ho jaayega" (We will manifest so much in the neighborhood that the entire area will be enveloped in smoke).

The humorous exchange didn't stop there. Swiggy jumped into the comments, stating, "jo kar rahe ho karte raho Shami took two wickets right after this tweet" (Keep doing what you're doing; Shami took two wickets right after this tweet), accompanied by a meditating boy GIF.

The charged atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed Virat Kohli's crowning moment as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 2003 World Cup tally of 673 runs and notched his 50th century in ODIs, breaking Tendulkar’s previous record of 49. Mohammad Shami's stellar performance, clinching 7 wickets, played a pivotal role in India's resounding victory over New Zealand by 70 runs, securing their place in the World Cup final scheduled for November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

