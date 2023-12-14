Woman visits hospital for stomach pain, finds baby growing in her bowel; details inside

In a rare medical case, a 37-year-old woman experienced a puzzling pregnancy anomaly when she found out she was 23 weeks pregnant, with her baby growing in her bowel.

In a startling revelation documented in the New England Journal of Medicine, a 37-year-old woman recently unraveled a rare and perplexing pregnancy anomaly. Suffering from severe abdominal pain, she sought medical attention only to discover that she was 23 weeks pregnant, with her baby developing not in her uterus but within her abdominal cavity.

The unusual case sheds light on an extraordinary situation, as such instances of abdominal ectopic pregnancies account for a mere 1% of ectopic pregnancies, where a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. Typically, ectopic pregnancies, constituting less than 2% of all pregnancies, primarily occur in the fallopian tubes.

Medical experts were taken aback when scans unveiled the abdominal ectopic pregnancy, a condition that poses a considerable threat to the mother, potentially leading to internal bleeding, tube rupture, or shock, with little chance of survival for the fetus. The woman experienced symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, worsening bloat, and the looming potential for life-threatening complications.

Faced with this rare medical scenario, healthcare professionals swiftly transferred the expectant mother to a tertiary hospital. At 29 weeks, the baby was delivered and placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, defying the odds associated with such cases.

Typically, infants are considered viable at 24 weeks' gestation, with a survival rate ranging from 60% to 70%. However, at 28 weeks, the chances of survival dramatically rise to approximately 80% to 90%. Navigating through potential complications, both the baby and the mother were discharged approximately three months postpartum, marking a successful and remarkable conclusion to this extraordinary medical journey.