Woman slams IndiGo staff over delayed flight, netizens school her, here's why

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

HomeViral

Viral

Woman slams IndiGo staff over delayed flight, netizens school her, here's why

It all started when Prajnaa found herself stuck at the airport when her flight was delayed due to dense fog conditions. In the video, she's seen arguing with Nethra, the IndiGo manager about the airline's stance on offering accommodation during these kinds of adverse situations.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: AuthorPrajnaa/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst many flights being delayed due to bad weather or low visibility conditions, a video of a woman named Prajnaa who was seen slamming an IndiGo manager over a delayed flight has taken social media by storm.

It all started when Prajnaa found herself stuck at the airport when her flight was delayed due to dense fog conditions. In the video, she's seen arguing with Nethra, the IndiGo manager about the airline's stance on offering accommodation during these kinds of adverse situations. Prajnaa claims that passenger rights include provision for accommodation in such circumstances, however, Nethra patiently refused to provide the facility. She also accused Nethra of being rude before recording the video.

While posting a video of the argument with the manager, she wrote “It was the middle of the night and the flight was delayed for more than 8hrs. Despite of being a rule from the airlines that the customers are entitled to accommodation, the IndiGo manager denied providing one. She was very rude before I took this video.”

However, this behaviour of Prajnaa ended up facing many infuriated reactions from the Netizens, calling her to be 'rude'. Whereas, social media users praised Nethra for her politeness and patience while speaking to the passenger.

Watch the viral video here:

Read some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, over 100 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog grips North India, resulting in low visibility for planes to take off. This adverse situation was not only limited to Delhi but also Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport where 58 flights were delayed and eight got cancelled due to bad weather. Passengers also experienced long delays at Patna and Mumbai airports due to low visibility.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE