Woman slams IndiGo staff over delayed flight, netizens school her, here's why

Amidst many flights being delayed due to bad weather or low visibility conditions, a video of a woman named Prajnaa who was seen slamming an IndiGo manager over a delayed flight has taken social media by storm.

It all started when Prajnaa found herself stuck at the airport when her flight was delayed due to dense fog conditions. In the video, she's seen arguing with Nethra, the IndiGo manager about the airline's stance on offering accommodation during these kinds of adverse situations. Prajnaa claims that passenger rights include provision for accommodation in such circumstances, however, Nethra patiently refused to provide the facility. She also accused Nethra of being rude before recording the video.

While posting a video of the argument with the manager, she wrote “It was the middle of the night and the flight was delayed for more than 8hrs. Despite of being a rule from the airlines that the customers are entitled to accommodation, the IndiGo manager denied providing one. She was very rude before I took this video.”

However, this behaviour of Prajnaa ended up facing many infuriated reactions from the Netizens, calling her to be 'rude'. Whereas, social media users praised Nethra for her politeness and patience while speaking to the passenger.

You are rude and screaming. The 6E staff is treating you with courtesy. — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) January 15, 2024

The only one rude here is you. Nethra meets you with nothing but politeness. — Natascha Gielnik (@NataschaMG) January 15, 2024

Kudos to Nethra, for handling this so well @IndiGo6E



It’s a pity that @AuthorPrajnaa did not know the rules fully - in case of bad weather & acts of God the airlines are not bound to provide accommodation.



Let’s all be a little more understandable with airlines over the crisis… — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) January 15, 2024

Meanwhile, over 100 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog grips North India, resulting in low visibility for planes to take off. This adverse situation was not only limited to Delhi but also Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport where 58 flights were delayed and eight got cancelled due to bad weather. Passengers also experienced long delays at Patna and Mumbai airports due to low visibility.