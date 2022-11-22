Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Who is Ayesha, the girl in 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' video that has gone viral

The girl in the Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja video is Ayesha. She hails from Pakistan and is an active Instagram user.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Who is Ayesha, the girl in 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' video that has gone viral
Instagram/@oyee_ayesha

The Internet is an unusual place that makes people go viral for their talent and beauty. A similar incident took place recently when a Pakistani girl's video, dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding, went viral on social media, making her a sensation among netizens overnight. The video has garnered the internet's attention, with many edits of the video going viral. The song as well as the girl's dance moves are being discussed and praised by the netizens. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@oyee_ayesha)

Who is the viral girl from Pakistan in Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja video? 

READ | Haryana schools closed today due to Panchayat Elections, THESE districts declare public holiday

The girl in the Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja video is Ayesha. She hails from Pakistan and is an active user of Instagram. Ayesha has 15 posts on Instagram and more than 1,96,000 followers. The video of her dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding has a whopping more than 3 million views on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@oyee_ayesha)

She captioned the post saying, "I love myself, And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments!!" What has won the netizens' hearts is Ayesha's sensual dance moves and killer expressions. 

Watch the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@oyee_ayesha)

Many users also commented on the video praising Ayesha's dance moves and appreciating her confidence while performing. One user wrote, "
Love ur moves," while another commented, "wish u uploaded the whole video." 

READ | Odisha: 3 dead as goods train derails in Jajpur, rams into passenger waiting hall

A third user hilariously said, "Mujhe Pakistan me hi rehna h koi kuch batayega kaise iske ass pass ghar mil sakta h mujhe (I want to live in Pakistan now, someone please tell me if I can find a house near hers)." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
WhatsApp Communities, bigger groups and other features announced by Mark Zuckerberg
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' white ball captain, Rovman Powell likely to take over
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.