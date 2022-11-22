Who is Ayesha, the girl in 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' video that has gone viral

Instagram/@oyee_ayesha

The Internet is an unusual place that makes people go viral for their talent and beauty. A similar incident took place recently when a Pakistani girl's video, dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding, went viral on social media, making her a sensation among netizens overnight. The video has garnered the internet's attention, with many edits of the video going viral. The song as well as the girl's dance moves are being discussed and praised by the netizens.

Who is the viral girl from Pakistan in Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja video?

READ | Haryana schools closed today due to Panchayat Elections, THESE districts declare public holiday

The girl in the Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja video is Ayesha. She hails from Pakistan and is an active user of Instagram. Ayesha has 15 posts on Instagram and more than 1,96,000 followers. The video of her dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding has a whopping more than 3 million views on it.

She captioned the post saying, "I love myself, And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments!!" What has won the netizens' hearts is Ayesha's sensual dance moves and killer expressions.

Watch the video here.

Many users also commented on the video praising Ayesha's dance moves and appreciating her confidence while performing. One user wrote, "

Love ur moves," while another commented, "wish u uploaded the whole video."

READ | Odisha: 3 dead as goods train derails in Jajpur, rams into passenger waiting hall

A third user hilariously said, "Mujhe Pakistan me hi rehna h koi kuch batayega kaise iske ass pass ghar mil sakta h mujhe (I want to live in Pakistan now, someone please tell me if I can find a house near hers)."